Britney Spears honors Princess Diana: “She wanted to be the heart of the people”
Britney Spears honored the late Princess Diana in an emotional tribute on Thursday. The Grammy-winner explained what it is about Diana’s legacy that moved her. “She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart of the people,” Spears, 39, penned on Instagram while sharing a photo of the late Princess of Wales attending a 1983 visit to Aukland. The singer also included and a snap of Diana’s thousands of mourners attending funeral services on September 6, 1997.q957.com