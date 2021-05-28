Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears honors Princess Diana: “She wanted to be the heart of the people”

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears honored the late Princess Diana in an emotional tribute on Thursday. The Grammy-winner explained what it is about Diana’s legacy that moved her. “She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart of the people,” Spears, 39, penned on Instagram while sharing a photo of the late Princess of Wales attending a 1983 visit to Aukland. The singer also included and a snap of Diana’s thousands of mourners attending funeral services on September 6, 1997.

q957.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The People#Abc Audio#British Royal Family#Aukland#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmilwaukeesun.com

Britney Spears wants to end conservatorship

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Britney Spears spoke out against the 13-year conservatorship she has been under at her latest court hearing on Wednesday, and told the judge that she had "lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial."Britney Spears railed on her dad and her management team during Wednesday's explosive court hearing as per TMZ by saying that she wants the conservatorship to end now, and not only this, but she wants to sue her family because of their abusive behaviour.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Meghan Markle & Princess Diana 'Both Wanted Something From The Queen'

Over the past few years, Meghan Markle has often been compared to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The comparisons ramped up after Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview back in March. Like Princess Diana had done during a BBC interview in 1995, Meghan detailed the trying times she faced as a member of the Royal Family.
Los Angeles, CArock947.com

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again. What she will say, and whether...
Celebritiesbolnews.com

Britney Spears Drops A Hint On Whether She Will Perform Again Or Not

Britney Spears says she has no idea whether she will ever perform again, as she has not performed in public since late 2018. She is under a court-ordered conservatorship, made the statement in a video post on her Instagram page where she answered three questions that she said had been posed by her fans.
MusicNPR

Britney Spears Tells A Judge That She Wants Her Life Back

Addressing a Los Angeles Superior Court judge via a remote connection, pop star Britney Spears called for an end to her long-running conservatorship, which has controlled her life since 2008. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Britney Spears was finally heard yesterday. In a legal proceeding, the pop star broke her silence on...
Celebritiesnewsfinale.com

15 Times the Younger Royals Have Honored Princess Diana

It’s been more than 20 years since Princess Diana’s death, but her memory lives on through her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; their wives, Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle; and even their children, Diana’s five grandchildren. Harry and William shared memories of their famous mom in the 2017 HBO...
Los Angeles, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Britney Spears wants out. What happens next?

LOS ANGELES – Britney Spears has made clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, but the singer will need patience before finding freedom. Legal experts say that wanting out of a court-appointed conservatorship is easier said than done. Spears, now...
Posted by
Wide Open Country

Take a Waltz Down Memory Lane by Watching Princess Diana and John Travolta Hit the Dance Floor

In 1985, Princess Diana and her husband Prince Charles were guests at a White House gala dinner while President Reagan was in office during the princess's first trip to the United States. During the event, Princess Diana made headlines by dancing with John Travolta. The dance they shared that night became so iconic that the dress she wore became known as the "Travolta dress." In fact, she wore it once more for her last official portrait in 1997 and then auctioned it off two months before her passing. Maureen Dunkel, a Florida businesswoman, snatched it up for a cool $362,424.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Britney Spears speaks to fans after trial

The 39-year-old singer has apologized to fans on Instagram. The singer published a post in which she addressed her multi-million audience and admitted that she had to lie for the past two years. “Guys, I want to share a little secret with you. I believe that people want a fabulous...