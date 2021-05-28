PROMOTION: A Quiet Place Part II – Experience The Sequel Exclusively In Cinemas
Few cinema experiences in recent years have been as memorable or intense as A Quiet Place – a film whose world of deadly stillness cast a spell over audiences worldwide, reducing multiplex crowds to pin-drop silence. John Krasinski’s film – depicting the aftermath of an alien invasion where audibly-acute extra-terrestrial hunters come after anything that makes a sound – delivered sequences of breathless suspense, masterfully cranking the tension in a post-apocalyptic world where any noise can spell imminent death. It was best seen on the big screen, surrounded by other terrified audience members who daren’t make a single sound.www.empireonline.com