WEEKLY DWI REPORT

On Friday afternoon just after 1:00 p.m. the Stanton County Sheriff’s office was notified of an erratic driver that was travelling west on U.S. Hwy 275 near the old Pilger rest area. The vehicle was contacted by the Sheriff’s office about nine miles east of Norfolk on Hwy 275. During that time the driver became agitated after it was determined he had been drinking and had no valid driver’s license, at which time he had to be physically subdued to the ground. The driver, Jammil D. Alexis, 28, of Omaha was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated, No Operators License, Obstructing a Police Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and an Open Container of alcohol violation. A female passenger, Lakyn McCarter, 24, of Omaha was also arrested on charges of Obstructing a Police officer after providing false information about the driver.