Public Safety

WEEKLY DWI REPORT

gallupsun.com
 29 days ago

A man asleep at the wheel of a silver Dodge Charger awoke to find himself near the 15-mile marker of Highway 118 with McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Davis Jr. at his side. Davis was dispatched to the area around 2:38 am on Oct. 10, 2020. He found the car...

Princeton, MNhometownsource.com

Princeton Police report: week ending June 11

The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 4-11. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey. Friday, June 4. 3:10 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 700 block...
Downsville, NYDaily Star

Woman charged with DWI after crash

A Long Island woman was airlifted to Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday, June 16, following a high-speed crash just outside of Downsville. Julie Giraldi of Franklin Square was charged with driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic offenses. Further charges are pending as the investigation continues. A Colchester police officer...
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Hilton man charged with felony DWI

AVON – A Monroe County man is facing felony driving while intoxicated and other charges following a traffic stop on East Avon-Lima Road, reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Justin Hilt, while assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit on June 13, stopped the vehicle about 10:30 p.m....
Caldwell County, MOkttn.com

Patrol to conduct DWI saturation event

Highway Patrol Troop H announces it will conduct a driving while intoxicated saturation in Caldwell and Clinton counties sometime this month. The Patrol advises motorists to have a sober designated driver if their plans involve alcohol.
Traffic ViolationsJournal

The dangers of repeat DWI offenders

Throw together a crowd of protestors blocking a city intersection,and a 5-time DWI offender driving with no license and you have the recipe for a tragedy. Late Sunday, Nicholas Kraus, driving without a license after five DWI convictions, approached the intersection that had been blocked off by demonstrators protesting the shooting of Winston Boogie Smith, Jr., killed by U.S. Marshals on June 3. Kraus told officers he saw a car blocking the intersection and thought he had to speed up to “jump” the barricade. Instead, he smashed into the car, knocking it into Deona Knadjek, killing her and injuring others.
Stanton County, NEruralradio.com

Omaha man arrested for DWI in Stanton County

On Friday afternoon just after 1:00 p.m. the Stanton County Sheriff’s office was notified of an erratic driver that was travelling west on U.S. Hwy 275 near the old Pilger rest area. The vehicle was contacted by the Sheriff’s office about nine miles east of Norfolk on Hwy 275. During that time the driver became agitated after it was determined he had been drinking and had no valid driver’s license, at which time he had to be physically subdued to the ground. The driver, Jammil D. Alexis, 28, of Omaha was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated, No Operators License, Obstructing a Police Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and an Open Container of alcohol violation. A female passenger, Lakyn McCarter, 24, of Omaha was also arrested on charges of Obstructing a Police officer after providing false information about the driver.
Law Enforcementrestorationnewsmedia.com

Officer resigns after DWI crash

WILSON — The Rocky Mount Police Department’s officer of the year stands accused of driving the wrong... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Portsmouth, NHcityofportsmouth.com

Motor Vehicle Accident - DWI Arrest

On June 12, 2021 at approximately 12:37AM, Portsmouth PD officers were dispatched to the area of Bartlett Street and Cate Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Units arrived on scene quickly and found a single motor vehicle in the roadway evidencing significant damage. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied and information developed indicated someone had fled from the vehicle prior to police arrival.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

SAPD officer arrested, charged with DWI

A sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department was charged with driving while intoxicated early Thursday morning, the department reports. Sgt. Shane Nagy, 48, was arrested in the 17700 block of U.S. 281 just before 2:30 a.m. and is charged with DWI. Officials did not release any additional details about the arrest.
Jefferson County, TXPort Arthur News

Drug possession, felony DWI lowlight this week’s indictments

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a number of individuals this week including some for violent assaults. Tony A Eason, 35, of Altheimer, Arkansas was indicted or assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred April 9. Landon Blake Green, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an...
Island Heights, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Drivers charged with DWI in Island Heights

On April 4th 2021, while on mobile patrol, Patrolman Kocsis was dispatched to the area of Rt. 37 and Maple Ave, for a male urinating in the street. Ptl. Kocsis and a Toms River Police unit observed a male matching the description in the driver seat of a black pickup truck. During further investigation, Ptl. Kocsis determined the driver to be under the influence. At this time, a 41-year-old male was placed under arrest and issued several motor vehicle summonses including: DWI, reckless driving, unlicensed driver, and open container. The vehicle was impounded as per Johns Law and the male was released pending a future court date.
College Sportsdailymagazine.news

Sooner football player charged with DWI

Jun. 22-NORMAN - Sooner football defensive lineman Isaiah Daveion Thomas has officially been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, according to a Cleveland County District Court affidavit. Thomas, 22, of Norman, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. June 13 by University of Oklahoma Police following a traffic violation...
Midland, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

DWI numbers trending back up

MIDLAND, Texas — Drink, drive, go to jail. It's a message we see and hear about all the time. It's also a point police try to drive home. Do not drink and drive. In Midland, Police are encouraged by the numbers of DWIs. We had been on a downward trend in the number of DWI arrests from 2016 to 2020. However, those numbers appear to be trending back up.
Healthcbs7.com

MPD sees surge of DWI cases

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. A mother who fought to get coverage for her son's mental illness is now working to help other families understand their insurance and options. West Texas Weather Forecast 6/21. Updated: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT. A Heat Advisory and an...
Gerry, NYwnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of DWI Following Town Of Gerry Crash

GERRY – A 32-year-old is accused of drinking and driving following a crash in the Town of Gerry on Friday night. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Route 380 in the Town of Gerry for a reported motor vehicle accident. Through investigation Julian Aponte Sr was...
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

DWI Roundup: Man arrested for DWI, concealed gun

A Greenville man pulled over for an expired registration was arrested for driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon. Gregory Wiggins, 56, of 209 Alice Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 2:50 a.m. on June 20 on N.C. 11 at Dennis McLawhorn Road. According to charge information, Ellis’ vehicle registration was expired.
Marysville, OHpeakofohio.com

Man found dead at Route 33 rest area

A Central Ohio man was found dead at the westbound rest area on Route 33 east of Marysville Wednesday morning around 8:10. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Ryan Littlejohn, 31, of Hilliard, was found dead inside his 2007 Honda Accord. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation...