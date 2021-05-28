Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

Fulton Sun
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook said it will no longer remove claims COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured "in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts." There is rising pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the possibility it came from a lab....

www.fultonsun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Chinese#Vanderbilt University#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthSacramento Observer

Doctor’s orders: don’t post your COVID-19 vaccine card online

(CBM) – Public health experts are warning vaccinated people to not post photos of their vaccine cards on social media or anywhere else online. “Don’t share it on social media because there is protected health information on it,” said Dr. Jerry Abrams, a physician who works at the Kedran Community Health Center in Los Angeles.
Internetlifewire.com

Facebook’s Deepfake Tech Won’t Save Us, Experts Say

As deepfakes become easier to make, new and improved ways of spotting them have become a priority. Facebook’s deepfake-spotting technology uses reverse machine learning to uncover if a video is a deepfake or not. Experts say using blockchain technology would be the best way to see if a video is...
POTUSNew York Post

Media allowed itself to be duped by one man on COVID-19

The more we learn about Peter Daszak, one of the main villains of the COVID epidemic, the worse it gets. Daszak is president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nongovernmental organization mostly funded by the US government. EcoHealth passed some of that money on to the lab in Wuhan, China. It was...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthGizmodo

99% of Americans Dying of Covid-19 Were Not Fully Vaccinated

The covid-19 pandemic has receded substantially in the U.S., thanks in part to a successful vaccine campaign. But a new report from the Associated Press released Thursday highlights a clear divide in the country: Americans are still getting seriously sick and dying from the viral illness, but the vast majority of this harm is happening among the not fully vaccinated.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public HealthHealthline

Why We Won't See a Memorial Day-Related COVID-19 Bump

During the pandemic, every major holiday in the United States was followed by a bump or surge in COVID-19 cases. But now more than half the country has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means that another surge is unlikely to happen. Even if cases aren’t...
Public Healthtapnewswire.com

Dr. Peter McCullough – COVID Vaccines Have Already Killed 50,000 Americans

The pandemic was planned, and is “a crime against humanity.”. “We have now a whistleblower inside the CMS, and we have two whistleblowers in the CDC,” the doctor revealed. “We think we have 50,000 dead Americans. Fifty thousand deaths. So we actually have more deaths due to the vaccine per day than certainly the viral illness by far. It’s basically propagandized bioterrorism by injection.”
WorldBirmingham Star

EU won't use J&J Covid-19 shots from time of US contamination issue

Europe's drug regulator said on Friday batches of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine made for the region around the time when contamination issues were revealed at a US manufacturing site would, as a precaution, not be used. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not say how many shots were affected,...
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

Misinformation, Malice, & Manipulation by the Mainstream Media Part II

In Part 1, we highlighted some of the truths surrounding COVID-19 and how the mainstream media had been wrong. Nevertheless, they relentlessly tried to silence and discredit those of us who got it right the first time… even though those same “experts” now agree with us! In Part 2, we’re going to look at some of the lies and misinformation promulgated by these “trusted sources” and learn how to determine if your news sources are giving you the truth or simply blowing smoke.
CollegesWashington Post

Indiana University students sue over coronavirus vaccine mandate

Eight students have challenged Indiana University’s coronavirus vaccine requirement, arguing that the school’s mandate violates their constitutional rights and state law. The state flagship university announced recently that its more than 100,000 students, faculty and staff would have to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, an effort to increase safety on campus and resume more normal operations for the fall semester.