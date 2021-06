A preview of things to come. That serves to help set the stage on several fronts on the part of a pair of area baseball organizations. The Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division entry, on track to return to the field for the first time in two years, will be playing host to the Mooresville Bootleggers college team. It is being billed as an exhibition-style meeting and is set to take place between the two teams during the middle of the week.