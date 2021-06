Oxford University on Wednesday released a study that finds that a COVID-19 antibody cocktail created by Regeneron reduces the risk of death due to the coronavirus. The treatment known as REGEN-COV, which was granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. in November, was found to be able to neutralize the COVID-19 virus's ability to infect cells. The treatment uses a combination of the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab.