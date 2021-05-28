Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Forty-Two Students Receive 2021 Pella Rolscreen Sons and Daughters Scholarship

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation awarded 42 college scholarships to students, representing company sites in California, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Michigan. This annual Pella Rolscreen Foundation’s Sons and Daughters Scholarship Program recognizes outstanding high school graduates whose parents are Pella team members, and since its inception in 1979, has awarded 717 scholarships. Selection criteria includes academics, school and work activities, community volunteerism and essay responses. Recipients attending four-year programs receive $8,000 and those attending two-year programs receive $1,500.

www.kniakrls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Local
Iowa Society
State
Indiana State
City
Pella, IA
State
Kentucky State
Pella, IA
Society
Pella, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College Admissions#Forty#Sons And Daughters#Charity#Pella Rolscreen Sons#Daughters Scholarship#The Rolscreen Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.