Forty-Two Students Receive 2021 Pella Rolscreen Sons and Daughters Scholarship
In May, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation awarded 42 college scholarships to students, representing company sites in California, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Michigan. This annual Pella Rolscreen Foundation's Sons and Daughters Scholarship Program recognizes outstanding high school graduates whose parents are Pella team members, and since its inception in 1979, has awarded 717 scholarships. Selection criteria includes academics, school and work activities, community volunteerism and essay responses. Recipients attending four-year programs receive $8,000 and those attending two-year programs receive $1,500.