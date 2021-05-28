Cancel
Florida State

Florida woman's club treasurer accused of stealing $160,000 in donations to gamble in casinos

CLEARWATER, Fla. [WFLA] – The GFWC Woman’s Club of Clearwater treasurer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars over a period of two years, according to investigators.

Sharon Lynn Brindamour, 59, allegedly used $160,000 in charitable donations to gamble in casinos officals said.

“She went to the Hard Rock in Tampa, she went to the Hard Rock in Fort Lauderdale, she went to Harras in Biloxi, Mississippi, she spent it on her own personal car insurance,” Pinellas County Sheriff’s Corporal Travis Sibley said.

The club first contacted authorities when management changed and the numbers weren’t adding up, Sibley said.

The head of the local GFWC chapter declined to comment. But the GFWC state president Dianne Foerster issued the following statement:

“GFWC Florida is aware of the unfortunate issues that have taken place in the GFWC Woman’s Club of Clearwater. Each GFWC affiliate club functions independently in organization, finances and activities. The actions in question of one member do not reflect the goals and aims of the club, GFWC Florida or of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which are all dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.”

GFWC Woman’s Club of Clearwater helps local charities and nonprofit groups like the Clearwater Free Clinic.

“Our mission is to help improve the health of the community as a whole,” Clinic’s Development Director Meredith Reagin said “By helping people that don’t have the means to access care themselves.”

Chief Executive Officer Jeannie Shapiro said it’s very unfortunate when someone takes funds from people who need it most.

“We don’t get any funding from the government, state or local government agencies,” said Shapiro. “So everything that we raise is through the community.”

