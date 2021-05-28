Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms they are now involved in the search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Poweshiek County. Xavior Harrelson, 10, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Thursday in Montezuma. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.www.kcrg.com