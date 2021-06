The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the VanEck bitcoin ETF again, saying in a filing that it wanted public commentary. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has once again delayed its decision on the VanEck bitcoin ETF, the regulator announced in a filing published on June 16. The decision follows the first announcement of a delay in April when it requested an extension of 45 days to make a decision on the approval. The next deadline is set for July 2021.