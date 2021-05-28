Marvel confirms Oscar Isaac for 'Moon Knight'

Marvel has confirmed Oscar Isaac will star in its new Disney+ series, "Moon Knight." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios has confirmed that Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac will star in the Disney+ series, Moon Knight.

The studio posted a photo of Isaac with panels from the Moon Knight comic book on a wall behind him Thursday.

Jeremy Slater -- whose credits include Netflix's The Umbrella Academy -- comic books is developing and will lead the writing team on Moon Knight, a series about a vigilante with numerous alter egos.

Cairo 678 and Clash filmmaker Mohamed Diab is onboard to direct the show, which will co-star May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke.

Isaac, 42, is also known for his roles in Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, The Nativity Story, Triple Frontier, the last three movies in the Star Wars "Skywalker Saga" and the HBO miniseries, Show Me a Hero.

Disney+ is also the home of the popular Marvel TV shows, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.