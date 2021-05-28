Cancel
Memorial Day weekend marks 1st holiday with less COVID-19 stress

msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Memorial Day weekend will mark a dramatic contrast from the same weekend last year as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, vaccination rates are up, and more Americans return to traveling and visiting with friends and family. More than half of American adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and...

www.msn.com
Monroe County, NYwxxinews.org

COVID-19 hospitalizations decline but hospitals are still stressed

Although COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have decreased significantly, Monroe County health officials say hospital systems are still strained. According to URMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos, COVID-19 in-patient numbers have decreased from over 400 patients towards the height of the pandemic to about 120 patients. However, Apostolakos said that each...
Public HealthPosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

State’s COVID Numbers Stay Steady Over Long Holiday Weekend

The three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend saw little change in Alabama’s COVID-19 data, with averages staying near lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic. In BirminghamWatch’s periodic analysis of COVID data, the 7-day moving average of new cases reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday stands at 264.43 per day, which is the lowest that average has been since May 6, 2020. The 14-day average was nearly the same as the short-term mark at 271.29, its best level since May 13 of last year. The 7-day average has dropped from 278.14 a week ago; the 14-day average was not available last week due to a large influx of old, unreported cases that distorted new-case numbers over mid-May.
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

JKJAV: Daily Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in Malaysia rise to 154,866; breaching 150,000 mark for second day in row

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Yesterday, 154,866 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered nationwide, according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV). In a Twitter post today, JKJAV stated that 40,195 individuals had completed their vaccinations — receiving both doses of their respective vaccines — while...
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Less COVID-19 restrictions boosts business

Vaccination rates lag in at least 5 states as US moves toward reopening. Vaccination rates in certain states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming, remain relatively low. This could leave some areas vulnerable to potential outbreaks and new COVID-19 variants. National. School criticized after marking unvaccinated prom attendees with...
California StateVallejo Times-Herald

How are health experts handling California’s reopening?

How safe is it for vaccinated Californians to go about mask-free indoors now that it’s no longer a state requirement?. A good gauge might be to watch what top health experts are doing as California on Tuesday drops its pandemic restrictions on how many people can be inside stores, restaurants and most other indoor places, and the requirement that everyone wear a face mask indoors whether vaccinated or not.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Vaccine Effort Turns Into Slog as Infectious Variant Spreads

As cases tumble and states reopen, the potential final stage in the U.S. campaign to vanquish COVID-19 is turning into a slog, with a worrisome variant gaining a bigger foothold and lotteries and other prizes failing to persuade some Americans to get vaccinated. “The last half, the last mile, the...
Cleveland, OHWKYC

The New You: The COVID-19 pandemic, stress and hair loss

CLEVELAND — There’s no doubt the pandemic has left us all feeling stressed. "I think a lot of it was just uncertainty," said Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, a dermatologist with the Cleveland Clinic. "It’s a new virus. What is going on? People are also stressed about childcare." But as many of...
Gainesville, FLslashdot.org

Parents Sent Their Kids' Masks to a Lab for Analysis. Here's What They Found

A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses.
Public HealthHealthline

Why We Won't See a Memorial Day-Related COVID-19 Bump

During the pandemic, every major holiday in the United States was followed by a bump or surge in COVID-19 cases. But now more than half the country has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means that another surge is unlikely to happen. Even if cases aren’t...
Bloomington, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

CDC study finds fewer pregnant women receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Pregnant women are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at a lower rate than their nonpregnant peers, and the uptake is particularly low among those 18 to 24 as well as Black and Hispanic women. The disparity found in a report published Tuesday suggests that improved outreach to health care providers...
CDC designates delta virus 'variant of concern'

CDC designates delta virus ‘variant of concern’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now calls the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Federal and state numbers on Hawaii vaccination rates have differed for months

Significant discrepancies between federal and state data on vaccination rates in Hawaii paint different pictures of how close the state is to achieving the 70% threshold that Gov. David Ige has set for dropping all COVID- 19 restrictions, including constraints on businesses and requirements that people wear masks indoors while in public settings.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso records its 1st Covid-19 death in 4 days

EL PASO, Texas -- After three days with no deaths reported from Covid-19 in El Paso County, health officials on Sunday added a new death to the pandemic fatality list. The latest victim was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized due to the virus. His death raised the total number of El The post El Paso records its 1st Covid-19 death in 4 days appeared first on KVIA.
Charleston, WVMetro News

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop toward 100 mark

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported a 10-month low in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday at 119 patients. That’s the lowest number of COVID-19 patients since Aug. 4, 2020 when there were 115. Patients being treated in ICU are now at 41, the lowest number since...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Nearly all U.S. physicians vaccinated against COVID-19, poll says

While COVID-19 vaccination rates may lag among some groups, that's not the case for practicing physicians in the United States. More than 96% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with no significant difference in vaccination rates across regions, according to a new survey from the American Medical Association. Even among the...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.