Madison's Steve Stricker shares lead at rain-delayed Senior PGA Championship

Three weeks after beating Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition for his first major title, Alex Cejka got off to a solid start in his pursuit of a second. Cejka led the morning wave with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship on Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stricker, a Madison resident, also was 3 under but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m. Play was suspended for the day at 6 p.m.