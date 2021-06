INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and the city of Indianapolis are named in a federal lawsuit stemming from a fatal crash in May 2020. On May 6, 2020, Officer Jonathon Henderson was driving to roll call when he hit 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby, who was walking near the ramp from South Harding Street to I-465 east on Indy's south side. Lisby, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was killed. Her baby was delivered by emergency C-section at the hospital but later died.