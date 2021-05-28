Cancel
Public Health

Why COVID-19 testing in schools will be key this fall

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to regular, strategic COVID-19 testing, over a dozen Utah high schools were able to save more than 100,000 days of in-person learning this winter and likely helped reduce spread of the virus, a recent analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. As schools prepare to have...

Illinois StateThe Southern

Illinois expands free and discounted COVID-19 testing to elementary schools

Illinois elementary schools can use COVID-19 testing for little to no cost after the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its access expansion. The saliva-based covidSHIELD test developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is already available for middle schools, high schools and community colleges. Schools and the state health department will receive test results within 24 hours of specimens reaching a SHIELD Illinois lab, according to a press release from the state health department.
Public Health959theriver.com

COVID-19 Testing Levels Decreasing

Illinois health officials say the level of COVID-19 testing in the state is decreasing. They say there has been a dramatic drop in testing over the past few weeks. Officials cite a rise in vaccination numbers and the fact that schools are out of session as factors in the drop.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Eight states see rise in new COVID-19 infections

Eight states are experiencing a rise in new COVID-19 infections, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Wyoming have all seen cases rise in the past two weeks, John Hopkins reported. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, all...
Public Healthmeadecountyky.com

KDE rescinds Healthy at School guidance as governor lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Pursuant to Gov. Andy Beshear's Executive Order 2021-386(EO 2021-386), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) on June 11 rescinded its flagship COVID-19 guidance document, “Guidance and Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (K-12),” commonly known as Healthy at School. The use of cloth face coverings and social distancing...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pfizer Testing COVID-19 Vax on Younger Kids for Fall Approval

Pfizer and Moderna, the first two COVID-19 vaccine producers approved in the U.S., hope to have shots for children ready by the fall. Pfizer announced Tuesday it has begun testing on children aged 5 to 12, with hopes to apply for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by September. It will also begin testing vaccines in children between 6 months and 2 years old in the coming weeks, with hopes to have results for them in either October or November. The news comes weeks after Pfizer’s vaccine was given emergency approval for children between 12 and 15, and almost three months after Moderna announced its own trials for children aged 6 months to 11, with its results set to be ready by the end of the summer. Moderna has also achieved success for children aged 12 to 17 and plans to apply for emergency use authorization this month. Last week, Moderna applied for full approval of its vaccine for adults.
Three Rivers, MISturgis Journal

Curbside COVID-19 testing offered

Honu is providing curbside COVID-19 testing 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each Friday throughout June at 1110 Hill St., Three Rivers. Testing is open to Michigan residents on a first-come, first-served basis, at no cost. Take photo ID. Proof of insurance is not required. No doctor’s order is needed. Minors may be...
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Morgan suspending COVID-19 test site

The Morgan County Health Department is suspending its COVID-19 testing services after Friday. The health department said there has been a significant slowdown in those needing tested. Those who feel ill are being encouraged to stay home and contact their primary care provider. Those without a provider can call the...
Public HealthFox News

Do vaccinated people need COVID-19 tests?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?. No, you can skip routine testing, with some exceptions. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you don't need to be tested or to quarantine if you're fully vaccinated, even if you’ve been exposed to someone who was sick. An exception is if you develop COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue.
WorldTaipei Times

COVID-19: CECC mulls testing at dialysis clinics

EXPANDING TESTS: Experts have recommended that hemodialysis patients in Taipei and New Taipei City undergo COVID-19 tests at least once a week, the center said. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering advising hemodialysis centers, especially in Taipei and New Taipei City, to perform regular COVID-19 testing on their patients, it said yesterday, amid concerns about cluster infections at similar facilities with senior patients.
Public HealthDaily Journal

Free COVID-19 at-home test available for residents

At-home tests that check for presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are now available for free to Missouri residents, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. A Missourian choosing this testing option will order the free testing kit online, and the kit will be delivered to...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Hundreds tested for Indian variant in Kilkeel

Hundreds of people have been tested in Kilkeel, County Down, as officials try to contain the spread of the Indian - or Delta - variant in the area. Mobile testing units have operated since Friday after a small number of cases of the Delta variant - thought to be five - were detected.