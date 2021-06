Over the last five years or so, the Tampa Bay Times reports that fast food chains have been making an effort to improve how and from where they source their ingredients. The more consumers pay attention to the health and environmental impacts of what we eat, the more demand there is for transparency from restaurants — and a call for transparency that reveals better, cleaner ingredients. As of June 2021, Americans now have even greater knowledge regarding one very particular ingredient source for mega-chain McDonald's and it all ties back to the ubiquitous figure Bill Gates.