Wind Day was organized by WindEurope and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) for the first time in 2007 to throw more light on wind energy and its benefits to the population through a series of activities. However, it was only in 2009 that the event became a global phenomenon and got renamed as World Wind Day. In fact, every year this day, various activities are organized to make people aware of wind energy’s importance in reshaping energy systems and decarbonizing economies.