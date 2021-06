Harry Maguire admits his lingering ankle injury is annoying but is determined to play his part in England’s Euro 2020 challenge. The 28-year-old’s participation in the summer showpiece was in doubt after he was injured against Aston Villa on May 9. He suffered the problem in a challenge with Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi towards the end of United’s 3-1 Premier League victory. The Sheffield-born stopper had played every minute of each of the Red Devils’ Premier League games since arriving from Leicester in 2019.