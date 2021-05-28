The world is slowly waking up to Paul Kagame’s brutal actions in Rwanda

January 24, 2019, is an important day in the history of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) because it marks the date of the first peaceful handing over of power by an outgoing president to an incoming president. For Congolese citizens, this nonviolent transfer of power raised hopes for peace and improved livelihoods after decades of violence and misery. Several electoral promises contributed to the election of President Félix Tshisekedi. Perhaps the most popular promise to the suffering people of the eastern DRC was to end insecurity and violence. Soon after his election, he reiterated that “peace will be restored in the east and in all parts of the national territory. The strategy put in place will undoubtedly lead to this result. I firmly believe that.”1 Driven by multiple armed and insurgent groups, the conflict has resulted in a death toll of over six million people and the displacement of many others. Two years into President Tshisekedi’s administration, people continue to go through harrowing experiences in the conflict zones of the eastern DRC.