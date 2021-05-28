Bette Davis: The life story you may not know
Born Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" Davis, starlet Bette Davis was not your typical female starlet. The 5-foot-3 dynamo was a chain-smoking trailblazer whose trademark features stood outside the bounds of classic celebrity beauty—and whose independence and focus on career were ahead of their time. She had eyes so distinctive they inspired a 1980s hit; a competitive streak so intense it touched off one of the most famous feuds in Hollywood; and a portfolio boasting 100 films, 10 Oscar nominations, and numerous awards.www.msn.com