Bette Davis: The life story you may not know

The K drama The Panthouse is coming back for yet another season and the dates have been announced. The series is filled with drama, thrill, suspense, and whatnot. The Panthouse is all set to return for its 3rd season and as per the announcement it released on 4th June 2021. The show has an amazing IMDB rating of 8.8 out of 10 and began its shooting for the 3rd season in April 2021. The series is written by Kim Soon – ok. Initially, the show used to air twice a week but the latest season has come up with a surprise for fans. The show released in 2020 and ever since then has been popular among fans. The Panthouse: War In Life Season 3 has 11 episodes in it.