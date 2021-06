Toronto Maple Leafs - Auston Matthews (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple Leafs are out of the playoffs yet again. Despite an excellent roster that competed for the President’s Trophy right up until the last game of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were once again done in the first round. Here’s a gentle reminder that playing to a wide-open window is as elusive as winning the Stanley Cup itself, fraught with its own challenges of good fortune needing everything to fall at the exact time and place.