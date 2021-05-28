The most expensive celebrity homes of all time
The rich and famous have the luxury of spending their days and nights in homes that look more like castles — and sometimes are — in the most exclusive and coveted neighborhoods in the country and world. They spend millions of dollars to live like royalty in mansions with amenities that might make royalty blush. Here's a look at some of the most expensive celebrity homes in history. For fair comparison, prices on all homes bought, sold, or listed before 2017 have been adjusted for inflation.