After so many months of teamwork, Thor: Love and Thunder finally finished filming and the cast celebrated on social media. There are still about 11 months until Thor: Love and Thunder lands on the big screen. After so many months of work, with a pandemic in between, the Marvel movie finally finished its filming. This was announced by its director and protagonist of the story, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth. “This movie is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honored to have beaten me up and had a nervous breakdown so you can watch it”the filmmaker wrote in his Instagram post.