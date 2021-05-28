Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Empties tank for win

CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Cease (3-1) beat the Orioles on Thursday, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings. Cease used all he had to get the win, throwing 111 pitches, including 29 swings-and-misses. That swing-and-miss total matched the Mets' Jacob deGrom for the most in the majors this season. As evidenced by the pitch count, it wasn't easy for Cease, who pitched out of jams in the first and sixth innings. The right-hander told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that he was motivated by his performance in his previous start, when the Yankees knocked him around for his first loss of the season. "A game like that is kind of like a slap to the face," said Cease. "It's like all right, you've got to make sure you get ahead in the count. You don't want to give them anything unnecessary so if you fall behind, it's a lot easier to hit." Cease's next turn in the rotation comes due Monday on the road against Cleveland.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Dylan Cease
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#White Sox#Orioles#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers announce roster move after win over White Sox

It wasn’t long after the Detroit Tigers put the finishing touches on a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox that they announced a team personnel move. Infielder Zack Short has been optioned to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens. Meanwhile, José Ureña is expected to be reinstated from the 10-Day DL prior to tomorrow’s series finale:
MLBNewsday

Keuchel crisp thru 7, leads White Sox past Rays 3-0

CHICAGO - (AP) -- Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Tuesday night. Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Records win Friday

Hendriks (2-1) faced just one batter Friday and got him out as he took the win over the Tigers. Hendriks entered with two runners on and two outs in the ninth and got Niko Goodrum to fly out to end the inning. The White Sox ended up rallying with a run in the ninth to walk it off, awarding Hendriks the win. The 32-year-old is making good the $54 million contract he signed in the offseason, as he owns a 1.93 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 38:3 K:BB over 23.1 innings and is third in baseball with 14 saves.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rescues win

Grandal went 2-for-2 with two walks, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Tigers. Grandal homered in the second inning to put Chicago on the board, then he rescued the team in the seventh with a game-tying blast after the White Sox's bullpen surrendered a five-run lead in the top half of the inning. That set the stage for Yermin Mercedes' walkoff single. Grandal's belted three homers over the last two days, giving him nine for the season. The catcher is batting .154 with a miserable .123 BABIP. He's been hitting the ball hard -- 97th percentile per Baseball Savant -- but right at defenders.
MLBMLB

Wednesday's White Sox-Tribe game ppd.

CLEVELAND – The Indians will have to wait until next homestand to experience their first home game with 100% capacity at Progressive Field. Rain got in the way of the series finale between the Indians and White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams will instead play a split doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 23, to make up for the postponement.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes deep in win

Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Detroit. Anderson's eighth-inning home run was the fourth and final solo shot of the day for the White Sox. It was his sixth homer of the season and first in 17 games. After experiencing an allergy-induced headache that forced him to miss a game earlier this week, Anderson has recorded multiple hits in the two games since.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Bullpen squanders win

Keuchel allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings, picking up a no-decision in Friday's 9-8 win over Detroit. Keuchel cruised through his six innings and left the game with a 7-2 lead after just 80 pitches. Chicago's 2020 bullpen could have held that lead, but the bullpen has not been the same in 2021. Codi Heuer and Evan Marshall conspired to give up six runs in the top of the seventh inning, negating what would have been Keuchel's fifth win. The left-hander is on schedule for his next start Thursday at home against the Blue Jays.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox Win, 4-1, on Four Solo Shots

First, the good news: The White Sox beat the Tigers, 4-1, in the first game of a four-game series. Of course, you should always beat the Tigers, but it’s still nice. Now the bad news: The Sox never had a runner on second. Or third. The Tigers only had a runner reach second or third in one inning.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Reinstated Sunday

Engel (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Tigers. Engel has been dealing with the hamstring issue since spring training and has yet to play in a major-league game this season. The outfielder began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 23 and is now ready to rejoin the big club. He should be able to carve out a substantial role in the Chicago outfield with the Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), Luis Robert (hip) and Billy Hamilton (oblique) all on the injured list.
MLBCovers.com

Tigers vs White Sox Picks and Predictions: Lynn for the Win

A day after getting rained out of their finale against Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox will return home to begin a four-game set against the Detroit Tigers, in the second series between Detroit and Chicago in the 2021 season. Can Detroit steal a game at Guaranteed Rate Field? Find out...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Earns win, extends streak

Crochet (2-2) picked up the win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, throwing a perfect eighth inning and striking out two in a 6-1 victory. Crochet was the pitcher of record when the White Sox plated five in the bottom of the eighth to earn the rookie's second win of the season. He hasn't allowed a run in his last 13 innings (12 appearances), striking out 16 but walking nine during that run.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Progressing well

Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Kopech (hamstring) ran sprints and is progressing well in his recovery, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kopech was placed on the injured May 31 with a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring. Per La Russa, everything is going well with the righty's throwing and exercise programs as he eyes a return to the Chicago bullpen. It's not yet clear if he'll be able to be reinstated when eligible June 8, but he doesn't figure to be out much longer past that, assuming all continues to go well with his recovery.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

La Russa passes McGraw on wins list as White Sox beat Tigers

CHICAGO — (AP) — Tony La Russa credited a long list of mentors. He paid tribute to his players, staff and family. He talked about working with strong ownership and front offices over the years. For La Russa, it was their moment just as much as it belonged to him.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 3, Tigers 0: White Sox Seal Series Win

The Chicago White Sox took the finale of this four-game set, 3-0, to win the series, and we saw an outstanding performance from Dylan Cease and some great plays as well. With the win today and Cleveland getting crushed by the Baltimore Orioles, the White Sox now have a four-game lead in the division and a 36-23 record overall. Let’s see how the team got to their win today.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Knocks in two

Garcia started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over Toronto. Garcia stepped in for Adam Eaton, who's often on the bench when the White Sox face left-handers -- he's batting .115 (3-for-26) against southpaws. Garcia returned to the lineup after sitting out the last two contests, a spell that coincided with the return of Adam Engel from the injured list. Garcia, who has appeared in 48 of 60 games this season, may be moving back to a utility-infielder/fourth-outfielder role in which there's more days off between starting assignments.
MLBDetroit News

Tigers once again unable to solve Dylan Cease, stumble to White Sox

If you want to put a corny stamp on what went on Sunday in the finale of the Tigers' four-game set with the White Sox — that would work. Plain and simple, the Tigers can't solve the riddle that is White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease, who dominated them over seven innings in a 3-0 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.