God, I don’t even want to write about this one. Not without having a lot more to drink, but there isn’t time for that. So here we go. This was a game that, from the get-go, was going to be a battle of variant “opener” strategies, in terms of pitching. For the Giants, Zack Littell took the mound, bringing with him a sub-2.00 ERA, facing off against Alex Young, who’s been in the bullpen for us since early 2020 and who’s been one of our few relievers who’s actually been good. For San Francisco, the plan was to have Littell pitch the first, and then hand the ball over to rookie Sammy Long, who was slated to pitch the next four. As for the Diamondbacks’ plan, it was to have Young go as far as he could on 60 pitches or so, and then have Corbin Martin go as long as he could as a long reliever in his return from Reno.