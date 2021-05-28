Cancel
Software

Microsoft: Here comes the biggest change to Outlook for Windows since 1997

By Liam Tung
ZDNet
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has moved its recently released calendar-syncing improvements for the native Outlook app for Windows out of preview and is starting to roll it out more broadly. The Outlook Calendaring Team at Microsoft seems pretty confident this will be a major but subtle improvement to using shared calendars within Outlook on Windows. It released the preview of the new experience in 2019 and has been testing it with users who opt-in to it.

www.zdnet.com
