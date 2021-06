We’re celebrating Refugee Week this year in the shadow of some of the most regressive policies towards refugees in decades.Often, Refugee Week is when governments choose to announce more aid for the world’s refugees or commit to renewed international cooperation. But this year, we should be more concerned than ever about the future of the international consensus that saw the Refugee Convention signed into law 70 years ago.Boris Johnson’s “New Plan for Immigration” announced earlier this year aims to remove the rights of most of the refugees who currently qualify for protection here in Britain, denying them refugee status...