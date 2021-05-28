Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The New Skinceuticals Chemical Sunscreen Is the Answer to All of Your White Cast Woes, No Matter Your Skin Type or Tone

By Saanya Ali
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGJUs_0aERBClB00

Finding the perfect sunscreen isn’t easy, but when it comes to caring for your skin, it’s maybe the most important task. With so many choices on the market and boxes that it needs to check, it’s hard to know which sunscreen will actually keep your skin protected from the harsh summer rays without leaving behind an annoying white cast, won’t feel oily under your makeup, and won’t irritate your skin. Enter: SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 ($54).

SkinCeuticals has been a dermatologist favorite brand since it was founded in the ’90s for good reason. “Born from decades of skin cancer research that led to pivotal breakthroughs in antioxidants, SkinCeuticals high potency formulas are concentrated in pure actives and proven to penetrate optimally into skin,” touts the beauty-editor favorite brand. Essentially, the company makes science backed skin care more accessible. SkinCeuticals new chemical sunscreen formula from the brand is no exception. Made for normal, oily, dry, and combination skin types, the product is lightweight, has chemical UV filters for ultimate protection against immediate sunburns and long-lasting sun damage, and best of all, it’s invisible. Tick, tick, tick to every one of the boxes.

The chemical UV filters in the product are what make it so effective and, frankly, swoon-worthy. According to New York City board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, MD, in contrast to mineral sunscreens, which shield your skin from the sun so that it’s physically guarded. “Chemical sunscreens are made up of chemicals that are absorbed into the skin, where they can absorb the UV rays and create a chemical reaction that changes the UV rays into heat and the heat is then released from the skin,” she says. This is because they contain actives like avobenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, or homosalate. Too much UV exposure can result in everything from freckles, to skin discoloration, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, perma-redness, age spots, and even melasma. As it turns out, over ninety percent of the signs of aging actually come from the sun’s rays.

Along with the chemical UV filters, the product is also the ultimate multitasker. SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 is formulated with 1 percent tranexamic acid which helps reduce stubborn signs of pigmentation and works to even your complexion, as well as 2 percent niacinamide and 7 percent glycerin for optimal hydration. According to clinical trials conducted by the brand, “skin was 17 percent more even in tone, and 57 percent more hydrated” after use.

Finally, since, yes, aesthetics and ease of use do matter, this pump-bottle sunscreen garners some bonus points in that department as well. As a South Asian American woman with brown, combination skin, finding a formula that actually does as it promises and fully blends in without leaving behind a residue that, when combined with sweat, pills and rubs off my face in gross clumps, has taken years of trial and error. Finding one that does that and doesn’t result in a white cast mask on my skin, has been even harder. Because the formula is so featherlight that it feels almost like a gel, it absorbs quickly, actually feels like it’s hydrating your skin, and, while it doesn’t feel mattifying, it also doesn’t look or feel greasy. Additionally, because dermatologists recommend waiting 15 minutes after applying a chemical sunscreen before going out in the sun, because this product sinks in so quickly, you can set get that timer going right away. Having tried hundreds of sunscreens over the years, the search is finally over. Time to go to the beach and feel confidently protected.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Skin Tone#Skin Types#Oily Skin#White Skin#Chemical#South Asian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

This Superfood Face Mask Will Exfoliate and Brighten Your Skin, and It’s Also 100% Edible

Giving yourself an at-home spa day is one of the easiest ways to relax and take care of your skin at the same time. And if we could recommend any mask right now, it’d be the Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask ($34). You don’t have to worry about any questionable ingredients that will cause irritation because this mask is made with 100 percent edible, antioxidant-packed superfoods like lucuma, papaya, and sea buckthorn berry. So, if the tropical scent suddenly makes your stomach growl and you’re curious as to whether or not it tastes as good as it smells, we say give it a taste.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

The Biggest Sunscreen Myth You’ve Ever Heard? It’s Pointless To Go Higher Than SPF 30

As much as we know about the science of sunscreen and how necessary it is for protecting our skin, it’s still shrouded in misconception. One legend is that you don’t need to wear sunscreen on a cloudy day (plot twist: You do.) Another belief is that a solid base tan can suffice in preventing sunburn when in reality, you still need to slather on the SPF. But possibly the biggest sunscreen myth you’ve ever heard? It’s pointless to wear anything above SPF 30.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

These Are the 4 Worst Skincare Ingredients For Aging Skin

From retinol to squalane, so many of the ingredient names floating around promise to improve the appearance of aging skin. And many of them do. Vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid, for instance, can prevent damage caused by the sun, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and treat hyperpigmentation. Peptides can stimulate collagen production in the skin, clinical studies have even found the to have a “remarkable antiwrinkle effect.” Niacinamide does an excellent job of penetrating the skin and leaving it moisturized and more elastic.
Skin CareIn Style

8 Clean Sunscreens That Won't Leave a White Cast Behind

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Let's get one thing straight: protecting your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays is essential — no matter your race, ethnicity, or skin tone.
Skin CarePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Check Your Sunscreen! Study Says Yours May Contain a Carcinogen

This is not how we wanted to kick off the summer. The warm months are finally here. For so many of us that means being outdoors soaking up the sun. It's what we love about the season and with such a focus on our immune systems in the last year, getting the Vitamin D that the sun provides is an added bonus. Vitamin D has a tremendous effect on our body's ability to keep us healthy.
Skin Carewmagazine.com

The Best Blushes For Every Skin Tone and Type

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. Images courtest of Nars, Pat McGrath Labs, Saie, Youthforia, Tower 28, Espressoh, Westman Atelier, Lys Beauty and Rare Beauty. Blush can be a truly transformative product—whether you’re going for fully contoured cheekbones or just need to add a little extra warmth to your face, a few dots of cream or swipes of powder can make all the difference. There are infinite ways to wear it, depending on what feature you want to emphasize. (This TikTok by Megan Lavallie is an excellent breakdown of how pigment placement affects your overall look). Finding the right shade and texture for your skin tone and needs can be a matter of trial and error, so we’ve rounded up the best powders, creams, and everything in between to make your search a little easier. From a contemporary classic by Pat McGrath to TikTok’s trendiest oil tint, here are 12 standout products we’re loving right now.
Skin CareYoga Journal

6 All-Natural Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin

Summer—and its endless opportunities for outdoor yoga sessions and other adventures—is just around the corner. While we’re welcoming the warm weather months and all it offers with open arms, let us share an important reminder: Don’t forget your sunscreen!. While any sun protection is certainly better than none at all,...
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

Everything to Know About Using Peptides for Your Skin

These days, peptides are in everything from moisturizers to serums — and they've even cropped up in digestible collagen supplements. Many brands have come out with products that are specifically formulated as peptide boosters. Peptides are more than a new buzzword in skincare, though — they've been around for a...
Skin CareElite Daily

Here’s What Matters Way More Than The SPF Number On Your Sunscreen

If you've been watching the UV index, then you know we're pretty much into tanning time. With summer now in full swing (even if the weather doesn't always show it), it's imperative that, no matter how much you're dreaming of sun-kissed selfies, you still protect your skin whenever you're outside. Between sunburns and risks of skin cancer down the line, you may be (or at least, you should be) in the market for a heavy-duty sunblock. But before you reach for levels in the 100s, does a high SPF like SPF 100 even work? Dermatologists have, sometimes, offered conflicting feedback, although most have a general consensus.
Skin CareIn Style

Your Sunscreen Might Have a Carcinogen In It, According to a New Report

Get the downlow on which sunscreens dermatologists want recalled. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body & Face Sunscreen. $25. Amazon. Neutrogena Age Shield...
Skin Carecntraveler.com

The Best Face Sunscreens to Throw in Your Beach Bag This Summer

The most important step in every skincare routine? Face sunscreen. Wearing and reapplying a daily sunscreen can help protect your skin from sun damage and prevent premature aging. And during summer, when beach days, afternoons spent by the pool, and more time for outdoor activities leads to increased sun exposure, having a solid sunscreen routine becomes crucial.
Skin CareHartford Courant

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin

The sun is shining, the grass is green and the pools are calling. That’s right, summer is approaching, but before you head out to the beach for the weekend, there’s something you need to make sure you take with you, and it isn’t those cool designer shades you’ve been dying to show off.
Skin Carethekit.ca

This Snack Is Your Secret Weapon for Glowing Skin

It’s easy to take an all-or-nothing approach to instilling healthy habits. It’s the snowball effect, where one misstep causes us to throw up our hands and skip the workout, order greasy takeout and trade quality sleep for Netflix binges. Over time, we end up not feeling our best and our skin looks dull—a sign we need to tune in to what our body needs.
Skin CareWatauga Democrat

Taking Care of Your Skin As Summer Approaches

I recently saw a little robin redbreast hop, hop, hopping along. I was reminded that he is one of the harbingers of spring time along with the daffodils, forsythia and newness of life exploding all around us. Indeed it has been a very hard year with many heartaches, grief and sorrows, the likes of which we have never experienced. It has also been a time of learning, growing, thankfulness and adapting — God has made us so resilient!
Skin Carethewashingtondailynews.com

Health Beat: How to protect your skin

With the summer around the corner and outdoor activities increasing, it is so important to focus on the health of our skin. There are everyday challenges to skin health including photo damage from ultraviolet light, dry skin, aging and wrinkles, wound healing, acne, dark spots and redness. Proper hydration and nutrition can help ease some of these challenges. Eating a balanced diet, including whole foods from each food group as much as possible is a great first approach. Here we will discuss some vital nutrients that play a key role in skin health.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The Makeup Artist's Tips To Get Dewy Skin Easily — No Matter Your Skin Type

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As the summer heat and humidity become the daily norm, I'm forced to embrace a little gloss and shine—whether I want to or not. No amount of powder can stop the midday oil from taking its place across my nose, cheeks, and forehead. Now, luckily two things are true: One, I'm a fan of a dewy complexion. Two, high shine is the aesthetic of choice lately—largely thanks to how it adds dimension to your face on Zoom, video chats, photos, and social media.