Carrie Symonds letter complaining about The Times dog story ‘blocked by Boris Johnson’

By Dean Kirby
inews.co.uk
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson reportedly refused to back a complaint by his fiancée Carrie Symonds’ to The Times over a story claiming they wanted to get rid of their pet dog Dilyn, as it emerged the article was later deleted. The Prime Minister objected that the complaint at the start of the...

inews.co.uk
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
Country
U.K.
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
