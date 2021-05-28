100 Years of The Newbery Medal
The beloved children’s literary prize, The Newbery Medal, will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year. The Newbery Medal was first proposed in 1921 by Frederic Melcher, who was an editor at Publishers Weekly at the time. Melcher believed that literature for children deserved similar recognition to great poetry, plays, or novels, and the prizes that celebrate them. He believed that creating such a prize would be a great opportunity for children’s librarians to serve children’s reading interests with great writing in the field. As a result, The Newbery Medal was officially established on June 22, 1921.bookriot.com