Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

100 Years of The Newbery Medal

By Emily Stochl
bookriot.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beloved children’s literary prize, The Newbery Medal, will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year. The Newbery Medal was first proposed in 1921 by Frederic Melcher, who was an editor at Publishers Weekly at the time. Melcher believed that literature for children deserved similar recognition to great poetry, plays, or novels, and the prizes that celebrate them. He believed that creating such a prize would be a great opportunity for children’s librarians to serve children’s reading interests with great writing in the field. As a result, The Newbery Medal was officially established on June 22, 1921.

bookriot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Hamilton
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarians#Poetry#Publishers Weekly#Newbery Medal Committee#Bipoc#Asian American#Rabbit Hill#Boston Public Library#Rifles#African Americans#Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Every Poem Has Ancestors

On April 12, The Paris Review announced N. Scott Momaday as the recipient of the 2021 Hadada Award, presented each year to a “distinguished member of the writing community who has made a strong and unique contribution to literature.” In the coming weeks, the Daily will publish a series of short essays honoring the multifariousness of Momaday’s achievements. Today, in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir Poet Warrior, Joy Harjo recalls how Momaday’s poem “The Delight Song of Tsoai-Talee” inspired her to begin writing poetry.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 of the Best New June YA Books to TBR

For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.
Entertainmentwjccschools.org

Orchestra Solo Festival Medal Winners

Congratulations to our outstanding 5th grade orchestra medal winners! These students participated in our virtual Solo Festival and won Superior ratings! We are so proud of these students for their excellence even as they learned their instruments virtually this year!. Olivia D.
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

Barbara Epstein and ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

In the many warm tributes to Barbara Zimmerman Epstein [NYR, August 10] no mention is made of one of her earliest great contributions: in 1951, the twenty-four-year-old Barbara Zimmerman, then at Doubleday, was asked to edit The Diary of Anne Frank. Publication in England and the United States had been...
Books & Literaturemalaprops.com

The Maidens (Hardcover)

"Alex Michaelides’s long-awaited next novel, 'The Maidens,' is finally here...the premise is enticing and the elements irresistible." "A deliciously dark, elegant, utterly compulsive read—with a twist that blew my mind. I loved this even more than I loved The Silent Patient and that's saying something!" —Lucy Foley, New York Times...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Efrén Divided (Paperback)

“This book is, unfortunately, very relevant to our current political climate and to too many young readers. That’s what makes it so important. When Efrén’s mother is suddenly deported, he has to figure out how to balance his relationships at school with his new responsibilities at home. As if middle school wasn’t hard enough! Reading about those most affected by the immigration crisis will make anyone want to take action to change this story to fiction.”
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

The Most Perfect Thing in the Universe (Hardcover)

For fans of Shouting at the Rain by Lynda Mullaly and The Adventures of a Girl Called Bicycle by Christina Uss, a novel about one unadventurous girl who discovers she is anything but. Eleven-year-old Loah Londonderry is definitely a homebody. While her mother, a noted ornithologist, works to save the...
Books & Literaturetheurbantwist.com

Claude McKay’s Classic “Romance In Marseille” Is The Book Of The Week

The adventures of a rowdy troupe of dockworkers, prostitutes, and political organizers–collectively straight and queer, disabled and able-bodied, African, European, Caribbean, and American–are chronicled in Claude McKay’s Romance in Marseille, which has been buried in the archives for nearly ninety years. The tale sets off with Lafala, a seriously crippled but suddenly wealthy West African sailor, in the culture-mixing Vieux Port of Marseille at the height of the Jazz Age. Lafala is apprehended and imprisoned in a freezing closet while stowing away on a transatlantic cargo.
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

Dragon Pearl (Paperback)

Best-selling author Rick Riordan presents Yoon Ha Lee's space opera about thirteen-year-old Min, who comes from a long line of fox spirits. But you’d never know it by looking at her. To keep the family safe, Min’s mother insists that none of them use any fox-magic, such as Charm or shape-shifting. They must appear human at all times.
Books & Literaturehappymag.tv

The 20 best fiction books of the 1980s

Major TBT energy on this one: we’ve travelled back to the 1980s and collected 20 of the best fiction books of the decade. The 1980s are typically known for the era’s affinity for Eurodisco, Walkmans, and extreme fashion (anyone say shoulder pads? Spandex? Leg warmers?). Many 1980s fiction book authors reflected a similar canonic shift to more expansive, vast literary experimentation with magical realism and grand, exuberant visions.
West Brookfield, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

The unknown journey of Lucy Stone

Katherine A. Sherbrooke has written a gripping and important fictionalized memoir of Lucy Stone, fierce abolitionist and the earliest public proponent of women’s rights and suffrage in our country. Sherbrooke’s “Leaving Coy’s Hill,” a reference to the West Brookfield farm at which Stone was born in 1818, brings her into the light.
MinoritiesUnion Leader

James McKim: Celebrate Black achievement by not falling for misinformation

BLACK AMERICANS, in general, are proud, self-sufficient people. Everyone, Black or White, needs to learn the true history of our nation and the contributions Black Americans have made to the success of this great nation. Yes, the contribution of people like “Crispus Attucks, Madam CJ Walker, David Croswaith, Booker T....
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book Five The Last Olympian (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book Five) (Percy Jackson & the Olympians #5) (Paperback)

The momentous final book in the New York Times #1 best-selling series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now available in paperback. All year the half-bloods have been preparing for battle against the Titans, knowing the odds are against them. Kronos is stronger than ever, and with every god and half-blood he recruits, his power only grows.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Is Alice Munro’s Lone Novel… Even a Novel?

“My ambition is to write a novel before I die.” When Alice Munro said this, in 1998, she was not at an age when we might expect to hear such an announcement: not 20 or 30, but a few years shy of 70, and already known as one of the world’s best short story writers. With seven collections behind her, Munro would go on to author six more, and in 2013 she would join Toni Morrison as one of only two North American writers of fiction to win the Nobel Prize in the last 40-plus years.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

The Legend of Auntie Po (Paperback)

Part historical fiction, part magical realism, and 100 percent adventure. Thirteen-year-old Mei reimagines the myths of Paul Bunyan as starring a Chinese heroine while she works in a Sierra Nevada logging camp in 1885. Aware of the racial tumult in the years after the passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act,...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Memoirs By Authors of Color to Find Inspiration In

While every work of fiction transports us to the shoes of characters unknown, memoirs help us vicariously live the lives of real people for the length of those pages. The world out there is bleak now, so if you need some inspiration, my list of memoirs by authors of color is for you! Their words will bring you hope and encouragement when the going gets tough. Learn more about some of the finest movers and shakers who have ever walked on our planet, and please remember that, despite all odds, they managed to reach their destination. Hang in there, and you will too!
Books & Literatureamericamagazine.org

Review: Dana Gioia's love letter to teachers and mentors

Ralph Ellison once noted that the typical American “little man” is exposed to the arts haphazardly. However, Ellison wagered, bereft of systematic aesthetic education though he may be, the “little man has learned to detect the true transcendent ambiance created by successful art from chic shinola.” In the United States, there is no innate correlation between artistic master and hierarchical class. The “little man” leaves his neighbors confused, and his “social mobility of intellect and taste” can feel like a threat to social order.
Animalsflyleafbooks.com

Pangolina (Hardcover)

From legendary naturalist Jane Goodall, an absorbing fictional tale that will steal hearts and open minds about the plight of the pangolin, the only mammalian species with scales, and endangered by illegal trafficking. After a blissful babyhood being cared for by her loving mother, Pangolina ventures out alone into the...