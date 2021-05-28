7 Books That Share the Same Title

If you’re someone who frequently searches for books online, you may have found yourself pondering the question: can two different books, by different authors, have the same title? The answer, as the books below show, is yes. At least in the United States, book titles are not copyrighted and, aside from internet searches, there’s no surefire way to figure out if your book will have the same title as someone else’s. Sometimes books share a title because one is a backlist release when the other comes out, but other times they may publish within weeks of each other. It seems most common to have titles double up when authors have chosen shorter names for their books, and some of the choices here do share titles, but vary in subtitles.