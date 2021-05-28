Preorder for Pride: 20 Must-Read Queer Books Out In June

Each month, we will be highlighting some of the most popular books of the last year in multiple genres. Soulful and uproarious, forceful and tender, “Untamed” is both an intimate memoir and a galvanizing wake-up call. It is the story of how one woman learned that a responsible mother is not one who slowly dies for her children but one who shows them how to fully live. It is the story of navigating divorce, forming a new blended family and discovering that the brokenness or wholeness of a family depends not on its structure but on each member’s ability to bring her full self to the table. And it is the story of how each of us can begin to trust ourselves enough to set boundaries, make peace with our bodies, honor our anger and heartbreak and unleash our truest, wildest instincts so that we become women who can finally look at ourselves and say: There She Is.