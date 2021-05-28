Cancel
Preorder for Pride: 20 Must-Read Queer Books Out In June

By Laura Sackton
bookriot.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many queer books coming out in June. These 20 are ones I’m particularly exited about, books I’ve either read and loved or books I cannot wait to get my hands on. And this isn’t even all of them! I started out with a list of 30 or so, and had to cut it back. I’m sure there are even more out there that haven’t crossed my radar yet. The point is, we are living in a Golden Age of queer lit. Sit with this glorious fact for a moment: all of these 20 books are coming out during the month of June, and all of them are queer. It’s worth a celebration.

