Being a “Book Butler” Is a Thing — Tell Me Where to Send My Resume

I have regularly lamented about the lack of opportunities to get books into hands at my library job (more often than not, my job focuses on technology assistance). Suggesting books to readers is one of my favorite things to do, and the lack of folks asking for recommendations at my job has led me to find other outlets for my burning desire to get good books into readers’ hands. But maybe I’ve been barking up the wrong tree. Travel + Leisure reported that one hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida, has a “Book Butler” on call for their temporary tenants to get on-demand book delivery.