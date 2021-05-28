Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Being a “Book Butler” Is a Thing — Tell Me Where to Send My Resume

By Abby Hargreaves
bookriot.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have regularly lamented about the lack of opportunities to get books into hands at my library job (more often than not, my job focuses on technology assistance). Suggesting books to readers is one of my favorite things to do, and the lack of folks asking for recommendations at my job has led me to find other outlets for my burning desire to get good books into readers’ hands. But maybe I’ve been barking up the wrong tree. Travel + Leisure reported that one hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida, has a “Book Butler” on call for their temporary tenants to get on-demand book delivery.

bookriot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Hotel Room#The Ben West Palm#The Palm Beach Book Store#Palm Beach Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.