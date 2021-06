My Opinion of superheroes has changed over the past few years. I felt like a superhero in the years past when I accomplished a long ride I didn’t think I could do or hucking myself off of a big drop or jump. The ability to look fear in the eye and say I don’t care about the outcome used to be my superhero feeling. I still love that feeling of progressing myself as an athlete, but the problem is that it doesn’t make me a superhero; it makes me a better athlete because I am doing it for myself, not for the world’s good.