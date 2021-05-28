Cancel
Five things you need to know today, and it’s the unofficial start of summer

By Steve Watkins
Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day, and summer is almost here:. Scott Farmer is retiring as of Monday after 18 years as CEO of Cintas Corp. and four decades with the company. He talked to me in an exclusive interview about what he’s proud of, what he’s looking forward to doing (and looking forward to not doing) and how he feels the company is positioned for the future. It was a fun to talk to this Greater Cincinnati business titan.

