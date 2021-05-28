Cancel
‘I have been wearing this look for 20 years’ – the people who never change their style

The Guardian
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘I have had some of my clothes for a decade, and they are still in great shape’. I always wear Issey Miyake tunic dresses and shawls, in various colours, with leggings and boots in winter, secured with three vintage Bakelite brooches. I have been wearing this uniform for about 10 years. After I gained weight, I couldn’t find anything that looked good and was in my size. I discovered the Japanese designer on eBay, where I also discovered vintage handbags and briefcases, and Bakelite jewellery, to accessorise with. All of these items are reasonably priced on the secondhand market, and I like the sustainability: I have had some pieces for a decade, and they are still in great shape. It’s fun to have someone drive by and say: “I love your clothes!” That gives me a kick. I don’t have to spend a lot of money on clothes any more, and it takes me five minutes to get dressed. I know which clothes fit and look good, and being dressed in beautiful clothing helps to combat ageism and fat shaming. Leslie Dollen, retired, Minnesota.

