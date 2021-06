We are in the midst of shorebird nesting season, and one of the three largest nesting colonies of black skimmers, a Florida state-threatened bird, is right on Lido Key. Indeed, nesting season, which takes place from May to August, is enjoyed by many locals and visitors. This year, our colony had a rocky start, and was forced to relocate from their usual site, due to disruption early in the season, likely by a domestic cat. But with more than 800 adult birds, and already 185 chicks, the 2021 nesting season is thankfully back on track.