Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 16. All times are Eastern. Dave (FXX, 10 p.m., season premiere): Dave Burd a.k.a Lil Dicky returns in the eponymous role for season two of this comedy, in which he plays a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. In the first part of the hourlong season premiere, titled “International Gander,” Dave attempts to make a video but, of course, it might create an international incident instead. In the second half, “Antsy,” he tries to hold on to his creative side as he goes to see his ex, Ally (Taylor Misiak), for the first time since they broke up. Dave also stars Andrew Santino, Christine Ko, GaTa, and Travis Bennett, with a ton of celebrity appearances like Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Macklemore.