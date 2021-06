RAPID CITY, S.D. – Ahh, summer is upon us. Of the many summer activities available, one of the most popular is gardening. It’s a great way to keep active, save money on produce, beautify your outdoor spaces, and decompress—but it’s not without its risks. While most people think of gardening as a risk-free, passive endeavor, it can actually be quite physically demanding and hard on your body. Awkward positions and new or repetitive movements can lead to discomfort, pain, and even injuries. In this article, we’ll be sharing tips from Sarah Pettyjohn, Doctor of Physical Therapy and owner of Sundog Rehabilitation, that will help protect you from common gardening injuries this summer.