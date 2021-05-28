Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

From batik to coding: these training projects are empowering Indonesia's youth

By Veronica Colondam
World Economic Forum
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. COVID-19 lockdowns have led to school closures and unemployment. Without support, the future of work looks bleak for young people in Indonesia. YCAB Foundation provides training and microloans – helping to...

www.weforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batik#Vocational Training#Ycab Foundation#Mastercard Girls4tech#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
Entertainmentunwomen.org

A Call for Submissions for Creative Youth Projects: Youth Voices for Generation Equality

UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, The Embassy of France in Thailand, and the Embassy of Mexico in Thailand extend an open invitation to all young people in Thailand, between 15 and 24 years, to submit creative and artistic projects in line with the principles of Generation Equality, a global campaign and fora that demands equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, an end to sexual harassment and all forms of violence against women and girls, health-care services that respond to their needs, and equal participation in political life and decision-making.
Asialowyinstitute.org

The authoritarian threat of Indonesia’s latest internet bill

For years, Indonesia has been plagued by so-called “elastic laws” – a set of bills that can see a person indicted for violating poorly defined provisions, such as defaming an individual or group, religious blasphemy, committing treason, or inciting public disorder. Activists have pointed out how the immensely vague boundaries of what constitutes “damaging someone’s reputation” or “threatening public decorum” have made these laws blunt instruments for criminalising critics and minorities. The notorious Electronic Transaction and Information Law (UU ITE), for example, has been used multiple times by politicians and police authorities to counter accusations of corruption and misconduct, while expressing opposition to human rights abuses in West Papua carries the risk of being accused of pro-separation propaganda.
Industryjusticenewsflash.com

Picture: Mining tin from the sea in Indonesia | Indonesia News

From the coast of Bangka Island in Indonesia, miners like Hendra travel off the coast every day to build a fleet of crude wooden pontoons equipped with equipment for dredging the seabed to obtain lucrative tin ore deposits. Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of tin, used in everything from...
Economydefensenews.com

Indonesia orders six FREMM frigates from Fincantieri

ROME – Fincantieri has signed to sell six FREMM frigates to Indonesia, a deal which CEO Giuseppe Bono said allowed the Italian yard to “assume global leadership” in the surface ships sector. The contract takes Fincantieri’s confirmed sales of the frigate to 20, including ten to the Italian navy, two...
Advocacychinadialogue.net

Indonesia’s omnibus law: a red flag for investors?

The protesters who took to the streets of Jakarta, Bandung and other Indonesian cities in October 2020 were diverse to say the least. Islamic leaders, dressed in white jalabbiyah, stood with scantily clad Instagram influencers. Trade unionists, indigenous leaders and environmentalists rubbed shoulders with the National Anti-Communist Alliance. “There’s 275...
Religionpersecution.org

Indonesia Ramps Up Investigation into Pastor’s Death

(International Christian Concern) – On June 5th, an independent medical team carried out a full autopsy on the Protestant pastor who was allegedly killed by a group of TNI (Indonesian National Army) soldiers. The autopsy was conducted as part of an official investigation into the suspected soldiers. The autopsy on...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How tech is helping Egypt's informal recyclers build a circular economy

Cairo's informal waste collectors (zabbaleen) are a distinctive part of the city's street culture and currently collect 50-60% of its waste. A group of multinationals, backed by Egypt's government, have created a plastic recovery scheme which rewards collectors through digital credits. This scheme demonstrates how a responsible recycling model can...
Economystartupnchill.com

How tech can empower Indonesia’s 63M MSMEs in the post-pandemic era

The prominence of consumer-focused platforms in Indonesia such as Gojek, Tokopedia, and Traveloka have historically eclipsed the MSMEs opportunity in SEA’s largest economy. However, a closer look at the numbers and challenges faced in this promising sector quickly reveals the vast potential for technology platforms to create massive multi-billion-dollar value and impact. This is why AC Ventures have a core…
Retailfox2detroit.com

The Phluid Project challenges retail marketing for youth

Founder of the Phluid Project, Rob Smith uses retail knowledge and passion for social justice to combat stereotypes in marketing for young people's clothing. With the help of some of the largest retail stores in the country, and direct to consumer sales from thephluidproject.com/, it is possible for people to shop with a brand that is more consistent with their personal identity regardless of price, body size, or gender expectations this summer.
AdvocacyWorld Bank Blogs

Senior Economist, Poverty Global Practice, The World Bank

Silvia is Senior Economist in the Poverty and Equity Global Practice, currently based in Islamabad. Silvia joined the Bank as a Young Professional and she has worked on poverty and labor market issues in the Philippines, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan. Silvia’s research interest are in topics of migration, inequality and political economy of reform.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Empowering diverse communities to benefit from the return of travel

Airbnb has long been a tool for economic empowerment and the return of travel represents a new opportunity for everyday people to benefit from tourism. New Hosts with only one listing have earned over $1.2 billion since March 2020. Today, we are excited to share that we are launching the...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Indonesia's Pertamina contains fire Cilacap refinery

Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina said it has contained a fire that broke out late on Friday at its refinery in Cilacap, Central Java and it was trying to extinguish the remaining fire within the bundwall area. The company said in a statement the cause of the fire, which broke...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Ghana to Boost Private Investment to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

Aylin Elci, Public Engagement, World Economic Forum, +41 75 404 10 95, aelc@weforum.org. A new country led approach developed with the World Economic Forum to improve long-term competitiveness and bring the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to life is released today. The Country Financing Roadmap aims to increase private investments to...
Worldpersecution.org

Episode 66: From the Field: An Attack on Christians in Indonesia

06/09/2021 Iran (International Christian Concern) – Iranian Christian convert Reza Zaeemi submitted himself to Karaj Central Prison for his nine-month prison sentence on June 2. Zaeemi received a summons last month for his sentence for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic by promoting evangelical Christianity”. He reportedly attempted to go to the prison a week prior but ...
Educationunesco.org

Distance learning strategies: an opportunity to build resilience in the education sector

Ensuring that Education never stops for children in Cameroon during crisis such as COVID-19 pandemic. “UNESCO’s distance learning initiative in Cameroon is not only a COVID-19 measure but also an opportunity to fill the gap that existed between rural and urban population” declared Mr. Evang Assembe, Inspector of Pedagogy in the Ministry of Basic Education in Cameroon.
Medical & Biotechnewagebd.net

Praava Health awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Brick-and-click healthcare venture Praava Health was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s ‘Technology Pioneers’ for its contributions to healthcare innovation in Bangladesh. Praava is a patient-driven company disrupting the standard for healthcare for Bangladeshi citizens. Tripling growth every year since launching in 2018, and...
Income TaxMySanAntonio

Project X | Autonomous Returns For Existing Token Holders and Empowering People

FRANKFURT, Germany (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Project X leverages a frictionless and auto-staking yield generation to create an automated income stream for the users powered by the transactions. Since every transaction is taxed, some part of the tax is redistributed among the existing holders, while the rest is locked in a pool. As a novel to give back to the community, Project-X also runs a charity, aimed at helping the crypto minorities and people unaware about the technology with intelligence and hardware.