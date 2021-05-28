5 Contemporary Literary Fiction Books That Are Game-Changers

Braw (adj, Scots) – great, brilliant, pleasing. When I think of the famous novels and pieces of writing from my country’s canon, there’s an undeniable, innovative charge that runs through the popular, or indie, literature throughout the years. The writing of us Scottish folk tends to be dark and expressive, what with James Hogg conjuring devils with The Private Memoirs and Confessions of a Justified Sinner, or starkly defiant, such as Muriel Spark introducing the world to The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. I have to wonder if the weather is to blame for such wild and stormy reads. However, aside from the classics, there is a huge, flourishing influx of contemporary Scottish books that similarly embraces the gloomy and the gothic, represents the compassion that small communities in Scotland can offer, and challenges convention, genre, and what writing can do. The literary scene here is alive, well, and raring to go! Read on to find some new, fantastic reads from great, modern writers on the scene, from, living in, or writing about Scotland.