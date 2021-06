A Franklin County woman is arrested for allegedly trying to break into a home in and resisting arrest in St. Clair. The Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to a home in 1700 block of Virginia Mines Sunday. The victim said that a woman they knew had broken a window pane in the door and got in the house, but they pushed her back out as deputies arrived. The deputies say the woman ignored them, continued with the disturbance and resisted arrest as they took her into custody.