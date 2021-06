The mental health of pupils is the “single biggest concern” of staff working in education, according to a new report by a union.Findings from a poll of members, shared with The Independent, suggested this was considered the biggest problem facing the education sector, ahead of education recovery, the attainment gap and ongoing disruption caused by coronavirus.Voice Community, the education branch of Community union, said the mental health of pupils was the “overwhelming concern” of the hundreds of school and early years staff surveyed.It comes amid calls for catch-up plans for pupils to do more to encourage children’s wellbeing to help...