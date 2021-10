Responding to the publication of the UK Government’s net zero strategy, Professor Peter Bruce, Vice President of the Royal Society, said:. “It is good to see the Government’s net-zero strategy finally emerge; we now need to see it translated into action and delivery. The UK set the bar for ambition on emissions reductions last year, it is their actions that will be the true test. Time is running out if we want to limit the devastating effects of climate change.

