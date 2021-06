Rent the Runway is getting into the resale game in an effort to “broaden its reach and give shoppers more feasible entry points” into its business. On the heels of branching out to offer a wider array of apparel and accessories, and revamping its subscription model to do away with its unlimited rental option (and instead, focusing on various monthly plans), the 12-year-old company – which first made its name by enabling consumers to rent designer dresses for special occasions and then return them – is trying its hand at the secondary market, with CNBC reporting on Wednesday that the $33 billion fashion resale market offers “another engine of growth and a fuller realization” of the company’s sustainability-centric “value proposition.”