Suffolk County, NY

Long Island Teen Airlifted After SUV Crashes Into Tree, Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
The area of Chapman Boulevard in East Moriches where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a Long Island teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, May 27 in East Moriches.

Joshua Cunniff, age 18, of East Moriches, was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition westbound on Chapman Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then veered onto the shoulder and struck trees, a large rock, and bushes before coming to a stop on a front lawn.

East Moriches Fire Department Heavy Rescue extracted him from the vehicle, and advanced life support was provided at the scene by East Moriches Community Ambulance and an SCPD MedCAT officer.

Cunniff was airlifted by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Aviation Unit to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

