HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mainland China’s push to get its citizens jabbed has accelerated, with Reuters data showing approximately one-third of the country’s 1.4 billion people have been inoculated against Covid-19. Local media reports that in the capital city of Beijing, with almost as many people as Australia, 72% of residents have had the shot. The People’s Republic is still some way behind the United States, where over half the population has had at least one stick, but it is averaging over 16 million new doses per day.