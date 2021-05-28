Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Best new African music: May’s roundup

theface.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn his earliest songs, Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold seemed like the sort of guy who just couldn’t get a break. One popular Nigerian culture critic went as far as to call him ​“Nigerian music’s only loser”. The tag was not without merit. A lot of Gold’s pre-2019 songs cast him as the guy being rejected by a love interest, stuck in the friend zone, or seeking divine help to achieve a financial breakthrough. Fortunately, his 2020 album, AfroPop Vol. 1, explored themes of maturity and experimentation that saw him achieve critical acclaim, and commercial success.

theface.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Adekunle Gold
Person
Olamide
Person
Wizkid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Music#Juju Music#Music Genre#Music Industry#Nigerian#Maghreb#Ag#The African Giant#North African#Morrocan#Mauritian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Magic of African Electronic Dance Music

African electronic dance music is undoubtedly one of the biggest music trends in the world right now. This is largely due to the hypnotic quality of the rhythms of the kind of music. In fact, so many aficionados of the music just love it so much they could feel it to be so much. They are also able to relate to the mystical qualities of it all. It’s a whole other set of emotions than pop or ballad music. It is one that has been around since the 1980’s and is enjoying a revival at the moment.
WorldComplex

Premiere: TÖME Broadens the Scope of African Music on “NANA”

Toronto’s TÖME (pronounced toe-mi) is currently on a mission to become Canada’s ambassador in the global world of African music. On the day of her Juno Opening Night Awards performance, the Toronto-based singer drops a new vibrant and sanguine single called “NANA,” marking it as her first release of 2021.
MusicBBC

Women in African Music: A virtual museum celebrating empowerment

Michael Tubes, a British-Nigerian photographer, has been snapping images of African female musicians for over 10 years. These images and other objects are now a part of the Women in African Music virtual exhibition which celebrates female performers and those behind the scenes. This year’s exhibition, organised by Sounds Of...
Worldtucsonpost.com

Remembering Pat Mokoka of the Malopoets -- seminal South African music

The lack of archive around the life and music of bass guitarist Patrick Thabo "Pat" Mokoka is emblematic of how little South African cultural history has really been preserved. Mokoka, a founder member of the radical, influential 1980s musical outfit the Malopoets, died last week. I did not know Mokoka...
Musiccollinsdictionary.com

World Music Day

‘If music be the food of love, play on’ must be the second best-known quote from the Bard. These words uttered – or crooned in some performances – by Duke Orsino, who is in love with love itself, constitute the very first line of Twelfth Night. 21 June marks not...
Musiccityweekly.net

Music Update June 4: Local Singles Roundup

A new Utah duo is here with a fresh new track to add to their growing collection. Tidelands’ “Carry Me” is a sweeping track that fits snugly into both indie and pop, thanks to clean, clear vocals by Emilee Holgate and the lush instrumentals behind her, lent by her husband and musical partner Thomas Lundquist. While Holgate and Lundquist only have four—counting the new single—under their belt, they’re no strangers to the Utah music scene, as Holgate used to be in the popular band Kitfox. While their 2019 debut single “High” was all high energy, this new June 4-released single, “Carry Me,” provides a glimpse at a softer side to Tidelands. The track finds Holgate reflecting on a supportive love, the kind that “lights the corners” of one’s heart. While it’s a high-romance song filled with gushing emotion, there are still technical moments that keep it a little special to the ear, like the hard percussion at the beginning, or the brief guitar cranks that sound like the pangs of a bleeding-heart National song. You can find it and all of Tidelands’s other singles on Spotify.
Chicago, ILoneedm.com

Best Chicago Music Festivals

If you are looking forward to joining a fun electronic dance music festival in Chicago, you have to plan early to secure your spot. The months leading up to an event is the most crucial time. You have to book your hotel, book your tickets, and start thinking about what headliners will be appearing at your favorite DJs’ spots. Here are some guidelines that can help make things run smoothly.
Musicclassical-music.com

A guide to Vaughan Williams’s Serenade to Music and its best recordings

When and why did Vaughan Williams compose Serenade to Music?. After 50 years as a prominent conductor, you’d expect to have some musical friends in high places. For Henry Wood that was very much the case as he embarked on a special gala concert to mark his five decades on the podium. It was for that ‘jubilee’ concert, on 5 October 1938 at the Royal Albert Hall, that Vaughan Williams penned his rather unusual Serenade to Music.
MusicDJBooth

10 Best New Pop Songs Released In May

ASL — “Leona”. ASL, a sextet of songwriters and producers for pop’s A-list, delivered their alt-pop collection EL GONZO in May, spotlighted by the hymnal power-pop ballad “Leona.” ASL—who meet every six months for a mere 72 hours to record a project—join in choral unison for an ‘80s-induced soft rock refrain that delivers in radiance and popmanship alike.
MusicPosted by
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: There's a New Music Editor in Town

As Vermont's vaccination rate climbs, we're nearing Gov. Phil Scott's 80 percent threshold for lifting pandemic-era restrictions. And that means we're on the precipice of huge change in local music and nightlife — or at least an undoing of changes made last year. Similarly, I'm heading into a pretty big change myself: I'm stepping down as music editor at Seven Days.
mymixfm.com

New music roundup: Doja Cat, Kylie Minogue covers Lady Gaga & more

With the end of the week comes some new songs to welcome the weekend. Here are some tracks that dropped today:. Doja Cat has something you “Need to Know.” The superstar rapper is confident in her mind and body on the bold and brash track that boasts a throbbing bass. “Need to Know” is the second single off Doja’s album, Planet Her, set for release on June 25. It follows her collaboration with SZA on “Kiss Me More” that reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Ambient Music on Bandcamp: May 2021

In the new documentary Sisters With Transistors (2020), director Lisa Rovner presents archival footage and new interviews with female pioneers of electronic music, from the commercially successful Suzanne Ciani to the esoteric philosophies of Maryanne Amacher. In the film, she explores the liberating power of technology at a time when mainstream music communities restricted women from their compositional ranks. The introduction of synthesizers and other generative music machines allowed for women to create their own personal orchestras. Their legacies, along with the dozens of musicians not named in the film, live on in the exploratory works of the ambient artists in this month’s roundup, from Green-House’s whimsical approach to fingerspit’s world-building video game soundtracks.
Milton, DECape Gazette

African heritage music show to benefit Stevenson school June 27

Celebrating June as Black Music Month, Taylor Music Studio will host a gospel concert and lunch to benefit the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton. BASSE, an emerging public school in Sussex County, will be...
Musicpbswisconsin.org

Celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month

Every June since 1979, the United States has celebrated African American Music Appreciation Month to honor the contributions of African American musicians, composers, singers and songwriters to our country’s musical and cultural foundation. PBS Wisconsin invites you to join the celebration with this selection of PBS programs available for streaming online, through the free PBS App and with PBS Passport.
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

8 of Country Music’s Best Concert Traditions

There's nothing like a concert: the spectacle of live music, the experience of seeing songs you love brought to life ... and the possibility of the unexpected. But while we love surprises, there's also something satisfying about a concert tradition. Some of our favorite country stars have made an art out of it: famous opening songs, audience participation, special guests.
MusicAllentown Morning Call

Best new music includes Royal Blood, The Legal Matters, and Nick Waterhouse

This week’s selection of album reviews covers a good deal of stylistic ground. There’s high-powered rock, a pair of excellent guitar pop albums, some retro pop, and soul and country that rocks as hard as it twangs across five worthy albums. Royal Blood: “Typhoons”. Following in the footsteps of the...
Musiccountry1025.com

Country 102.5’s Summer of New Music

It’s the Summer of New Music on Country 102.5, we’re bringing you the hottest new music first!. Listen every Monday to Jackson Blue in the 2 0’clock hour for our summer song of the day. You’ll hear some of your favorite artists, plus discover new ones!. Driven by your New...
Musicwalnutport.com

Best new music this week includes Juliana Hatfield, Jon Flynn, and Squid

This week’s Now Hear This has a decidedly guitar pop bent, with reviews of the latest album from Juliana Hatfield, a pair of excellent power pop albums from Jon Flynn and Your Academy, and albums from Silver Synthetic and Squids that cover a wide range of alt-rock styles. You’ll find a more detailed look at these albums here.