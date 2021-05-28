Best new African music: May’s roundup

A new Utah duo is here with a fresh new track to add to their growing collection. Tidelands’ “Carry Me” is a sweeping track that fits snugly into both indie and pop, thanks to clean, clear vocals by Emilee Holgate and the lush instrumentals behind her, lent by her husband and musical partner Thomas Lundquist. While Holgate and Lundquist only have four—counting the new single—under their belt, they’re no strangers to the Utah music scene, as Holgate used to be in the popular band Kitfox. While their 2019 debut single “High” was all high energy, this new June 4-released single, “Carry Me,” provides a glimpse at a softer side to Tidelands. The track finds Holgate reflecting on a supportive love, the kind that “lights the corners” of one’s heart. While it’s a high-romance song filled with gushing emotion, there are still technical moments that keep it a little special to the ear, like the hard percussion at the beginning, or the brief guitar cranks that sound like the pangs of a bleeding-heart National song. You can find it and all of Tidelands’s other singles on Spotify.