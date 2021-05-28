Best new African music: May’s roundup
On his earliest songs, Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold seemed like the sort of guy who just couldn’t get a break. One popular Nigerian culture critic went as far as to call him “Nigerian music’s only loser”. The tag was not without merit. A lot of Gold’s pre-2019 songs cast him as the guy being rejected by a love interest, stuck in the friend zone, or seeking divine help to achieve a financial breakthrough. Fortunately, his 2020 album, AfroPop Vol. 1, explored themes of maturity and experimentation that saw him achieve critical acclaim, and commercial success.theface.com