It all happened in 20 minutes: In 1896, the Great Cyclone ripped through St. Louis
Low, seething clouds swirled in from the west. Wind bursts scattered litter. Awnings snapped. Fat raindrops smacked the streets. A tornado formed near Hampton Avenue, damaging the cluster of hospitals and asylums along Arsenal Street. Gathering ferocity, the black corkscrew churned through Shaw’s Garden and the Liggett & Myers tobacco works, going up on Folsom Avenue. Thirteen construction workers died amid collapsing beams.www.stltoday.com