Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

It all happened in 20 minutes: In 1896, the Great Cyclone ripped through St. Louis

By Tim O’Neil St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow, seething clouds swirled in from the west. Wind bursts scattered litter. Awnings snapped. Fat raindrops smacked the streets. A tornado formed near Hampton Avenue, damaging the cluster of hospitals and asylums along Arsenal Street. Gathering ferocity, the black corkscrew churned through Shaw’s Garden and the Liggett & Myers tobacco works, going up on Folsom Avenue. Thirteen construction workers died amid collapsing beams.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Vandalia, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Mckinley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclone#Bankruptcy#Construction Workers#Extreme Weather#Liggett Myers#Spanish#British#St Louis Fraternity#Poles#Russian Jews#Italians#Bohemians#American#Germans#Irish#Union Station#Central Library#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...