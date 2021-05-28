NEW for 5/28: Arena’s new name; 2022 election under way; Cutting speeds
BIG MOMENT FOR DULUTH: Gwinnett officials snip the county’s own logo-ed ribbon for the new Duluth Library on Monday. The facility, at 22,038 square feet, is more than double the previous Duluth Library size, and is on Main Street between the Norfolk-Southern railroad tracks and Duluth Cemetery, near the City Hall. From left armed with scissors are Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris; County Commissioners Kirkland Carden; Chairman Nicole Hendrickson; Ben Ku; and Marlene Fosque; Dr. Wandy Taylor, chairperson of the Gwinnett Library board; and Commissioner Jasper Watkins.www.gwinnettforum.com